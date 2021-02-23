Saratoga Research & Investment Management Purchases 14,418 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.9% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $90,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 29,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 697,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $92,586,000 after buying an additional 58,493 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,064,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Apple by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 159,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 67,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.58. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

