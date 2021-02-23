Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $77.01

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $77.01 and last traded at $83.00, with a volume of 18680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.11.
SRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.38.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.14 and its 200-day moving average is $134.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14.
In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website
. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.
Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRPT)
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.
About Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)
