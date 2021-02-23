Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SISXF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Savaria in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Savaria stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

