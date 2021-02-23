Saville Resources (CVE:SRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.06

Saville Resources Inc. (CVE:SRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 290000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$4.77 million and a PE ratio of -4.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Saville Resources (CVE:SRE)

Saville Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. Its principal property is the Niobium Claim property that consists of 26 contiguous mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 1,223 hectares located in Quebec. Saville Resources Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

