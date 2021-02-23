Scala Market Cap Reaches $2.87 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Scala has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $4,212.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $219.28 or 0.00456406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00068196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00077385 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 150.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.38 or 0.00479496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00072806 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,541,829,259 coins and its circulating supply is 9,741,829,259 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

