Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Trading Up 5.4%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $286.00 and last traded at $286.00. Approximately 33 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.25 and its 200-day moving average is $265.63.

About Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLRF)

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

