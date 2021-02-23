Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) EVP Yvonne Tran Sells 10,000 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) EVP Yvonne Tran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $1,136,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,245.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SDGR traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,750. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.53.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,462,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at $808,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 517,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,564,000 after buying an additional 361,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.