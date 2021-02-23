Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,372 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $12,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,522.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

SCHF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $37.68. 57,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,233. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $38.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

