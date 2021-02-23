Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,372 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $12,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,869,000 after buying an additional 1,168,839 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,871,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,409,000 after purchasing an additional 505,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,804,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,918,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,257,000 after purchasing an additional 230,732 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,851,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 745,226 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.68. 57,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,233. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.08.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

