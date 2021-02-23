Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Increased by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 650,104 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,220,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the period.

SCHF stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $37.53. 88,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,233. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

