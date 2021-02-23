Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Indie Asset Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Indie Asset Partners LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.5% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.10. 157,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,859. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $68.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.99.

