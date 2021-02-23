Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 723.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 19,835 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 56,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the period.

SCHD stock opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $68.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.99.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.