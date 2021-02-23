Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $93.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,099. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $96.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

