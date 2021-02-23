Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Summit Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Summit Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,730 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 8.0% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $131.21 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $137.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

