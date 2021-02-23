Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 58,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.33. 1,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,594. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.06. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

