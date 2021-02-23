Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Trimmed by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 7.9% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $21,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 155,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 35,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $75.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.32.

