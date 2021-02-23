SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Cowen

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.75.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $252.96 on Tuesday. SEA has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of -86.04 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in SEA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd boosted its stake in SEA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 12,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

