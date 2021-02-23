SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Shares Down 10.6%

Shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) fell 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.27. 1,987,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,364,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in SeaChange International by 107.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SeaChange International by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SeaChange International by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in SeaChange International by 178.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 68,074 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in SeaChange International by 201.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 106,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.