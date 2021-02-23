SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,868,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,328. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.62. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $192.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.