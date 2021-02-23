SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 233,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,175 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 367,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 31,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,472. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

