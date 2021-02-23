SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,282 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.84.

The Boeing stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.49. The stock had a trading volume of 349,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,441,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.53 and its 200 day moving average is $189.66. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $321.74.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

