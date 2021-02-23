SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,768 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 397,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,504,273. The company has a market capitalization of $188.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.10. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.