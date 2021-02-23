SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $5.01 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 30,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 611,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,231,000 after buying an additional 68,905 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,458,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,763,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 136,398 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,137,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,189 shares of company stock worth $16,453,133 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal stock traded down $12.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $306.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

