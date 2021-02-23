SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,450. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $62.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.61.

