SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,362 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.1% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 593,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,973,785. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

