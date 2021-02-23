SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,834,280. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.39 and a 200-day moving average of $174.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

