Sears (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Sears Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) fell 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 297,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 791,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35.

About Sears (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ)

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

