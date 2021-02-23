Secret (SCRT) Price Hits $3.42 on Top Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Secret coin can now be purchased for about $3.42 or 0.00007115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 50.9% higher against the dollar. Secret has a market cap of $238.53 million and $2.16 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $223.51 or 0.00464710 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00034355 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.80 or 0.02228438 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 177,722,159 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

Secret can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

