SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
About SEEK
SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.
