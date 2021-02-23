SEEN Achieves Market Cap of $6.76 Million (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $6.76 million and approximately $26,934.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SEEN has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SEEN token can now be purchased for approximately $9.60 or 0.00019908 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $218.91 or 0.00454072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00067858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00078323 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 155.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.84 or 0.00489170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00070849 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,772 tokens. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus

SEEN Token Trading

SEEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

