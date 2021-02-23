Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading Down 7.7%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.65 and last traded at $52.97. Approximately 558,358 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 410,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.42.

SEER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.51.

In other news, Director Terrance Mcguire acquired 78,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,010,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,446,970 shares of company stock worth $69,060,003 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter valued at $4,306,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter worth $9,296,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter worth $1,466,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter worth $1,361,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter worth $8,421,000.

About Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

