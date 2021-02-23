Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading Down 7.7%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.65 and last traded at $52.97. Approximately 558,358 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 410,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.42.
SEER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.51.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter valued at $4,306,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter worth $9,296,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter worth $1,466,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter worth $1,361,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter worth $8,421,000.
About Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.
