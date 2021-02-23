Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Down 10.7%

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) fell 10.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.18. 2,500,741 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,390,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on SELB. Mizuho upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $452.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SELB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,415,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 457,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 56.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

