Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Shares Down 29.6%

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SMICY)’s stock price fell 29.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. 1,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 156,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMICY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.02.

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

