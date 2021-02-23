Semux Price Up 36.2% This Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, Semux has traded up 36.2% against the dollar. One Semux token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Semux has a total market capitalization of $219,861.05 and approximately $3,444.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00013438 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007371 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001812 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Semux Token Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

