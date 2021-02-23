Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Trading Down 23%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s stock price traded down 23% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.64. 7,702,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 5,312,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 415.54% and a negative net margin of 182.96%. The company had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

