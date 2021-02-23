Sentinel Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $367,987.00 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $19.59 million and approximately $367,987.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

