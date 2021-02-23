Sentinel Protocol Trading Up 39.8% Over Last 7 Days (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0593 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.20 million and $22.96 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00018940 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010375 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005206 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001728 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,616,951 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.