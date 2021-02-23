Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.44

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and traded as high as $18.21. Sequential Brands Group shares last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 23,550 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sequential Brands Group stock. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Sequential Brands Group makes up about 0.2% of Siguler Guff Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC owned about 3.71% of Sequential Brands Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns various consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories. The company licenses its brands for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, and home goods. Its brands include Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe's, GAIAM, Ellen Tracy, William Rast, Heelys, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, and Nevados.

