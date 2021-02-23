Serum Reaches Market Capitalization of $346.69 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 70.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Serum has a market capitalization of $346.69 million and $1.40 billion worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $6.93 or 0.00014498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded up 89.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.16 or 0.00466617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00069569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00079750 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00057633 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 121.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $242.44 or 0.00506933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00072521 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

