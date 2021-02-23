ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Trading Down 5.8%

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.62. 505,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 484,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $156.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.99.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,706,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $6,117,980.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 4,903,633 shares of company stock worth $6,414,765 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SREV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ServiceSource International by 508.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,736 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in ServiceSource International by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 224,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 117,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ServiceSource International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after buying an additional 191,477 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ServiceSource International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceSource International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.