ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Trading Down 5.8%

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.62. 505,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 484,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $156.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.99.
In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,706,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $6,117,980.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 4,903,633 shares of company stock worth $6,414,765 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
ServiceSource International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SREV)
ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.
