Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.72

Shares of Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and traded as high as $8.39. Severn Bancorp shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 6,188 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $104.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Eric Keitz acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVBI. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Severn Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Severn Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking, as well as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards.

