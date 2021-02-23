SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 24,656 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 392.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,656 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,289,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.82.

Shares of GBT opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average is $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

