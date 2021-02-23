SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 88,452 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fluor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 94.1% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

NYSE FLR opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.