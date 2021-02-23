SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 41,535 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 767.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,535 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of NetScout Systems worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 14.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 21.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,179.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NetScout Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 97.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

