SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,712 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PTC by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PTC by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PTC by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 215,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,104 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $757,581.07. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total transaction of $665,419.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,919 shares of company stock worth $5,059,590 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $142.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

