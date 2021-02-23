SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 257.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 58,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 344,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,880,000 after acquiring an additional 139,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.39.

In other news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $95.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $100.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

