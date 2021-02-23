SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,602 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Astec Industries worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ASTE. Sidoti raised their target price on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.64 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $68.83.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.