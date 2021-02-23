SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Atlas Air Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $280,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,745.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,000. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

