SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,749,000 after purchasing an additional 565,638 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,780,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,117,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,879,000 after purchasing an additional 80,826 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,058,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,758,000 after purchasing an additional 203,275 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTV opened at $125.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.32. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $126.07.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.