SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

PACW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.